DEPFA BANK plc (81MS) DEPFA BANK plc: FMS-WM announces the close of the sale of DEPFA to BAWAG 19-Nov-2021 / 15:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release

RE: FMS-WM announces the close of the sale of DEPFA to BAWAG

19 November 2021

Issued on behalf of DEPFA BANK plc in respect of the outstanding listed debt instruments identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Issuer ISIN Stock Exchange DEPFA BANK plc XS0217459105 London DEPFA BANK plc XS0221470486 London

On 15 February 2021, FMS-Wertmanagement AöR, the German State-owned wind-down agency ("FMS-WM"), announced the sale of its 100% investment in DEPFA BANK plc to BAWAG P.S.K. AG (the "Sale").

Today FMS-WM has announced the close of the Sale. Following the completion of the Sale, DEPFA BANK plc will remain in wind down.

For further information, please contact:

For DEPFA:

Rachel Martin

Head of Communications

Tel.: +353 1 792 2144

rachel.martin@depfa.com

For FMS-WM:

Frank Hessel

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647

E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de

Or visit the FMS-WM website at: www.fms-wm.de

ISIN: DE000A0AUJ90 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: 81MS LEI Code: HRRVUBV0XN84YQZT6245 Sequence No.: 127239 EQS News ID: 1250652 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

