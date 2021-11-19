Anzeige
Freitag, 19.11.2021
InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere Studiendaten! Kursexplosion?
WKN: A2DYJN ISIN: AT0000BAWAG2 Ticker-Symbol: 0B2 
Tradegate
19.11.21
15:22 Uhr
52,50 Euro
-1,20
-2,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
Dow Jones News
19.11.2021 | 15:52
DEPFA BANK plc: FMS-WM announces the close of the sale of DEPFA to BAWAG

DEPFA BANK plc (81MS) DEPFA BANK plc: FMS-WM announces the close of the sale of DEPFA to BAWAG 19-Nov-2021 / 15:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad Hoc Announcement - For immediate release

RE: FMS-WM announces the close of the sale of DEPFA to BAWAG

19 November 2021

Issued on behalf of DEPFA BANK plc in respect of the outstanding listed debt instruments identified below. This announcement may include a communication of inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. 

Issuer     ISIN     Stock Exchange 
DEPFA BANK plc XS0217459105 London 
DEPFA BANK plc XS0221470486 London

On 15 February 2021, FMS-Wertmanagement AöR, the German State-owned wind-down agency ("FMS-WM"), announced the sale of its 100% investment in DEPFA BANK plc to BAWAG P.S.K. AG (the "Sale").

Today FMS-WM has announced the close of the Sale. Following the completion of the Sale, DEPFA BANK plc will remain in wind down.

For further information, please contact:

For DEPFA:

Rachel Martin

Head of Communications

Tel.: +353 1 792 2144

rachel.martin@depfa.com

For FMS-WM:

Frank Hessel

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 / 9547627-647

E-Mail: frank.hessel@fms-wm.de

Or visit the FMS-WM website at: www.fms-wm.de

ISIN:     DE000A0AUJ90 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     81MS 
LEI Code:   HRRVUBV0XN84YQZT6245 
Sequence No.: 127239 
EQS News ID:  1250652 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250652&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2021 09:20 ET (14:20 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
