A lockdown related not so good week with a sharp ATX TR fall. News came from Andritz, RBI, Mayr-Melnhof, Strabag, Vienna Airport, Semperit,Do&Co, Kapsch TrafficCom, Andritz, Uniqa, Bawag, Wienerberger. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -4,18% to 7.504,91 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 37,3%. Up to now there were 141 days with a positive and 85 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 5,34% away, from the low 37,3%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,38%, the weakest is Friday with -0,1%. These are the best-performers this week: Österreichische Post 0,82% in front of Marinomed Biotech 0% and Lenzing -0,36%. And the following stocks performed worst: RBI -8,17% in front of SBO -7,8% and Zumtobel -7,06%. Further ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...