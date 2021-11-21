Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Amag Rolling GmbH, a member of the Austrian company Amag Group to supply a new strip pickling line for its facility in Ranshofen. The new strip pickling line #2, with planned annual production of 30,000 tons (gross), will go into operation in mid-2023. Andritz will supply the complete strip pickling line as well as a new, integrated wastewater treatment plant, including design, engineering, delivery, installation, start-up, and optimization of production.Andritz: weekly performance: -2.74% Raiffeisen Bank International: Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has reached an agreement on the disposal of 100 per cent of the shares of its Bulgarian subsidiary, Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD, to KBC Bank, a fully ...

