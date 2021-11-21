Vienna Airport: Revenue of the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport) in Q1-3/2021 amounted to Euro 274.5 mn, comprising a minimal decrease of 0.9% and thus essentially corresponding to the prior-year level. EBITDA was up 71.1% year-on-year to Euro 106.6 mn, whereas EBIT rose to Euro 6.9 mn. The net profit for the period before non-controlling interests in Q1-3/2021 was only slightly negative, equalling minus Euro 0.1 mn. The net debt of the company declined to Euro 201.5 mn (31 December 2020: Euro 201.9 mn). The free cash flow in Q1-3/2021 amounted to Euro 21.4 mn (Q1-3/2020: minus Euro 65.3 mn).Flughafen Wien: weekly performance: -5.42% Semperit: The Semperit Group, producer highly specialised rubber products successfully defied the increasingly challenging market environment with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...