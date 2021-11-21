Bawag: Bawag Group announces the successful completion of the acquisition of Depfa Bank, and its subsidiary Depfa ACS Bank DAC, from Germany's FMS Wertmanagement Ao¨R. Following the receipt of all regulatory approvals, the transaction announced in February has now been successfully completed. Bawag-CEO Anas Abuzaakouk: "Today is another important step forward as we continue to execute on our strategy. The acquisition of DEPFA represents an attractive and capital accretive investment opportunity. This allows us to acquire high-quality low-risk assets, leverage our balance sheet and experience in the public sector space, and draw upon our operational capabilities to execute an orderly and expedited wind-down of the Bank." Depfa Group, headquartered in Dublin Ireland, was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...