Nathan Abbott Team: CORRECTION: The Abbott Team is Exclusive Sales Team for Azzurro

The name, The Abbott Team, was misspelled in the original release.

New-Construction Luxury Beach Homes come to the market on Florida's beautiful Emerald Coast

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Today, The Abbott Team is announcing Azzurro, a luxurious Gulf front community located in Seagrove Beach, along beautiful Scenic 30A. Azzurro will include five Gulf front residences that are sure to impress.

"We are honored to be the sales team for Azzurro, and we look forward to introducing this amazing development to the market," said Nathan Abbott, CEO of Abbott Team. We are further honored for the opportunity to help our customers discover their perfect beach home in paradise.

Located in Seagrove, Florida, these amazing beach-front homes offer private pools, elevators, four Gulf front suites, and ICF construction. The first home coming to the market is 7-bedrooms, 5,218 sq. ft. and situated on a half acre lot. This home enjoys a private dune walkover to the beach with 62 feet of coastal frontage and plenty of outdoor areas, including the elevated Gulf front pool and spa on the second level with a spacious deck to enjoy the Florida sunshine. Superb design and attention to detail is evident by Eric Craig of B. Design's approach. "This is a stunner," said Abbott. "The home's architectural lines, 10-11 ft. ceilings and stunning finishes throughout create a masterpiece that has a true flow."

Seagrove offers many dining and entertainment options and is in close vicinity to Seaside, Alys & Rosemary Beach. Local's favorites like Old Florida Fish House, Buddy's Seafood Market, Beachy Bean Coffee & Coastside 30A are all just a quick bike ride away. Eastern Lake is one of the rare coastal dune lakes just west of Azzurro for fishing, kayaking or paddle boarding in a serene environment. The state park nature trails and paved bike trail are close by too, including Deer Lake State Park, and The Hub.

Specializing in resorts and coastal homes throughout the Florida panhandle, The Abbott Team has a long history of successful results over the span of three generations. As natives to this coast, they deliver a true local's touch for their customers, while building life lasting friendships. "We are passionate about sharing this magical destination with others and it is a true honor for the opportunity to serve such amazing customers along the Emerald Coast," says Nathan Abbott.

Azzurro's homes are stunning, and owners can expect to generate ~$600,000 a year in rental income. Visit the website at www.azzurro30a.com to see floor plans, specifications, and design elements, and/or contact The Abbott Team at 850-803-7653 to secure this luxury home today.

About The Abbott Team

Abbott Realty Services launched one of the first real estate companies in Destin in the early 70's and became the largest employer in Northwest Florida between the 80's to the late 90's. The Abbott Team is the third generation of local realtors along Northwest Florida's Emerald Coast.

Their team of local experts is your native source for real estate along Florida's Emerald Coast. They continue to perform within the top one-half percent in real estate sales throughout the Florida Panhandle and take pride in raising a higher standard of expectation for the industry and their customers. The Abbott Team serves the Emerald Coast throughout Destin, Santa Rosa Beach and Panama City Beach. They are native experts selling paradise. For more information, visit https://www.nathanabbottteam.com/ or call our office at 850-460-2900.

SOURCE: Nathan Abbott Team

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674162/CORRECTION-The-Abbott-Team-is-Exclusive-Sales-Team-for-Azzurro