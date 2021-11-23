News summary:

UK-based service provider is expanding ultra-fast broadband to more homes and businesses

Compact and scalable ADVA FSP 3000 technology delivers new levels of reliability

ADVA's professional service team is providing end-to-end project management, maintenance and support

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that KCOM is harnessing its FSP 3000 open optical transport technology to meet soaring data demand. The new infrastructure enables the UK-based communication and IT service provider to deliver highly reliable, ultra-fast connectivity to more residential and business customers across the Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire regions. Featuring ADVA's QuadFlex line card, OpenFabric cross-connect and colorless, directionless, flexgrid ROADM technology, the solution empowers KCOM to remotely turn up new services with complete flexibility and control. After managing all stages of design, implementation, optimization and testing, ADVA's specialist team will provide ongoing maintenance and support.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005140/en/

ADVA is helping KCOM with the planning, project management and maintenance of its optical network. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Last year, we deployed ADVA's packet edge technology as we created the UK's first full-fiber city. Through that process, we built up a great relationship with the ADVA team. So, when it came to taking our optical network to the next level, it made sense to turn to a partner whom we can rely on, who shares our ambitions and who we know will support us every step of the way," said Tim Shaw, managing director, KCOM Wholesale and Networks. "With ADVA handling all elements of planning, project management and maintenance, we can concentrate on doing what we do best. Our new transport infrastructure will be a key tool in helping us deliver world-class fiber broadband to even more customers. It's going to give households and businesses across the region a major boost."

Designed for scale, bandwidth optimization and low-power consumption, the ADVA FSP 3000 platform ensures that KCOM's new transport system provides superb efficiency. Using ADVA FSP 3000 QuadFlex technology, the solution will transport 100Gbit/s data loads across the region without the need for signal regeneration. Also key is the ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric, which enables easy aggregation of lower-speed services. What's more, KCOM is also utilizing ADVA's comprehensive portfolio of professional services to accelerate deployment and then maintain efficiency and service quality. The partnership guarantees that customers receive a network specifically tailored to their exact business requirements and backed up by 24/7 technical support.

"The new solution is highly reliable, fully flexible and extremely cost-efficient. And thanks to the modular, scalable design of our FSP 3000 platform, KCOM can plan an exciting roadmap for further expansion and development in the future," commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA. "We're proud to be KCOM's technology partner, enhancing all aspects of network rollout and maintenance and helping to expand the horizons of KCOM's business. Our highly experienced engineers and consultants ensure speed, efficiency and overall quality, freeing KCOM to focus on new revenue opportunities and empowering its growing numbers of enterprise customers throughout Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire to do the same."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005140/en/

Contacts:

For press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adva.com

For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations@adva.com