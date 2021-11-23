Anzeige
23.11.2021 | 12:05
Fixed Income: Notice regarding admission of bond futures to trading and clearing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm has approved to publish the following mortgage bond futures to
trading and clearing as of 1st of December 2021. The new instruments will be
listed on Fixed Income Derivatives Market, segment "Danish Bond". 



  ISIN    Underlying   Name    Expiration date   Settlement date
          code            (fixing)             
SE0016880371    5837    30YMBFH2     30-03-2022      01-04-2022 
SE0016880389    5834    3YMBFH2     30-03-2022      01-04-2022 
SE0016880363    5840    20YMBFH2     30-03-2022      01-04-2022 



See more details in the attached documents.

For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis
Modell at telephone +45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1028452
