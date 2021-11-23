Fixed Income: Notice regarding admission of bond futures to trading and clearing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm has approved to publish the following mortgage bond futures to trading and clearing as of 1st of December 2021. The new instruments will be listed on Fixed Income Derivatives Market, segment "Danish Bond". ISIN Underlying Name Expiration date Settlement date code (fixing) SE0016880371 5837 30YMBFH2 30-03-2022 01-04-2022 SE0016880389 5834 3YMBFH2 30-03-2022 01-04-2022 SE0016880363 5840 20YMBFH2 30-03-2022 01-04-2022 See more details in the attached documents. For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at telephone +45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1028452