SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag: Leading French telco Free selects SES-imagotag to digitize its stores

Leading French telco Free selects SES-imagotag to digitize its stores

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, today announced that it has been chosen by Free, a leading French telecom operator, to digitize its physical stores in France.

After a successful first wave of 150 locations, the roll-out of the VUSION solution will continue in 2022 within the Free network. The store installations are undertaken in full autonomy by Free thanks to a "plug & play" solution developed by SES-imagotag, while benefiting from remote support by the customer service teams of the Group.

Thanks to VUSION, Free will have the opportunity to substantially improve daily operations in its stores, while enhancing shopping experience for its end customers. Moreover, the Cloud platform developed by SES-imagotag will guarantee a perfect, seamless, omnichannel price, promotion and product information synchronization across all their channels (physical and online).

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA at SES-imagotag concluded: "To partner with Free to modernize their physical stores is a real source of motivation for our teams. We are eager to deploy our VUSION technology and our Cloud platform in their locations to make them more efficient and to offer an overall better experience to their customers."

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues of €290 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia, and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy, and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allows them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

www.ses-imagotag.com

Ticker symbol: SESL - ISIN: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris

Contact

SHAN - Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Aliénor Kuentz: Tel: +33 (0)1 42 86 82 45 / sesimagotag@shan.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xWdqYshuY5jGmm9rZZWZZ2RmmW2VyJOWm5eVyZScY5zImWlil5xlb5XKZnBjlW1s

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72086-pr_free_final.pdf