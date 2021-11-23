Please replace the release dated November 18, 2021, with the following corrected version. All of the times in the first and second paragraphs have been revised.

The updated release reads:

OCP ANNOUNCES DATE OF THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTH 2021 EARNINGS

OCP S.A. ("OCP" or the "Company"), a global leader in the fertilizer industry, will release its third quarter and nine month 2021 results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The results will be available to holders of the Company's bonds, qualified institutional buyers, securities analysts and market makers on the OCP Intralinks portal from 8:00 a.m. EST, 2:00 p.m. Morocco time (GMT+1), and 1:00 p.m. London time (GMT).

OCP senior management will host a conference call to discuss third quarter and nine month 2021 results at 9:00 a.m. EST, 3:00 p.m. Morocco time (GMT+1), and 2:00 p.m. London time (GMT) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 for holders of the Company's bonds, qualified institutional buyers, securities analysts and market makers.

Eligible parties that have not already registered for access to the Intralinks portal may do so by contacting the Investor Relations Department by emailing g.laraki@ocpgroup.ma.

About OCP

OCP is a global leader in the fertilizer industry, backed by almost a century's production history. OCP has exclusive access to the largest phosphate rock reserve base in the world. It is one of the lowest cost producers of phosphate rock in the industry and has become a leading player in production and trade volumes across the phosphate value chain. OCP employs 21,000 people and contributes to regional development through its mining and fertilizer operations, and through its sustainability program.

For more information visit: www.ocpgroup.ma.

