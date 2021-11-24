In view of high inflation, which is certain to continue, there are good opportunities for precious metal prices to rise in the medium term. As a rule, gold stocks exhibit a high sensitivity to gold price developments over longer periods. High-opportunity stocks are particularly rare. The Canadians presented here hold 45% in the Barsele Gold Project in Sweden. Even though a takeover failed for the time being, a closing can apparently be expected next year. That would lead to a rapid re-rating of the stock. The project currently has a 2019 resource estimate of 2.4 million ounces of gold combined with the potential to expand this to 3.5 million ounces in the near future. Analysts already attest to the stock's significant upside potential. The project size also makes the Canadians a takeover candidate. We look at the details.

