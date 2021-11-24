Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2021) - StageZero Life Sciences (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF), a vertically integrated healthcare company, devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases, now offers its multi-cancer blood test ARISTOTLE® to those living in the Greater Toronto Area.

Built on StageZero's proprietary mRNA technology, ARISTOTLE® is the first-ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers by interrogating mRNA from a sample of whole blood and detecting gene expression profiles indicative of specific cancers.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "StageZero" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_u6p9hxon/StageZero-Life-Sciences-a-vertically-integrated-healthcare-company-now-offers-its-multi-cancer-blood-test-ARISTOTLE-to-those-living-in-the-Greater-Toronto-Area

ARISTOTLE® screens for the molecular signatures associated with multiple, individual cancers, including breast, ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, liver, stomach, prostate, and others.

Cancer is the leading cause of death in Canada, with an estimated 229,000 Canadians to be diagnosed with cancer in 2021, according to a report published by the Canadian Cancer Statistics Advisory Committee. Treatment is most likely to be effective when cancer is diagnosed at an early stage; however, some of the most common cancers are not diagnosed until symptoms arise and the tumor has progressed to an advanced stage. For example, currently about 50% of colorectal cancers are diagnosed at stage III or IV.

James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO, stated: "Far too often, cancer is diagnosed and treated at a late stage, which can dramatically decrease survival rates and affect patients' quality of life. This is more of an issue now, with the COVID-19 pandemic having significantly reduced patient/physician interactions. We are seeing a wave of late-stage diagnoses. Use of a blood test that looks for the most common forms of treatable cancers can help reduce the risk of developing advanced-stage cancer through early detection. We believe that providing an opportunity to find cancer early will facilitate more favorable outcomes."

ARISTOTLE® must be prescribed by a physician and is available through AVRT, the company's comprehensive telehealth program which uses advanced diagnostics and physician supervision to help patients detect cancer in the earliest stages. Through AVRT, patients who have a molecular signature for cancer detected via ARISTOTLE® are paired with a dedicated case manager, oncologist, and/or other healthcare professionals to guide them on next steps.

Collaborations with clinics in the Greater Toronto Area will facilitate specimen collection and are part of StageZero's physical hub-and-spoke model which is being deployed as part of the company's long-term Global Growth Strategy.

ARISTOTLE has been demonstrated to identify sets of gene transcripts capable of classifying subjects as having a specific cancer with a high degree of sensitivity and specificity. Built on the company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle, this underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

ARISTOTLE®, as well as additional cancer diagnostics, ColonSentry®, BreastSentry, and the Prostate Health Index, are processed at the company's clinical laboratory, a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. Management cautions these tests are performed in a CLIA certified lab for clinical purposes and have not been approved by the FDA.

The company is also leveraging its specialty in PCR testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing and Antibody Testing.

The shares are trading at $0.36. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.StageZeroLifeSciences.com, contact Rebecca Greco, Investor Relations, at 855-420-7140 ext 1838 or email RGreco@StageZeroLS.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104952