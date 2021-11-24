Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2021) - High Fusion Inc. (CSE: FUZN) ("High Fusion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of recreational licenses for both the Escondido and El Cajon, California dispensaries. The receipt of these licenses is further to the Company's press releases dated September 1, 2021 and October 22, 2021 regarding the acquisition of the business of OutCo Labs Inc. ("OutCo") and the approval from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Receipt of the recreational licenses comes in accordance with the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approval of a series of changes specific to the five current cannabis operations running in the unincorporated area of San Diego County.

The board voted to:

- Allow all five operators to sell recreationally

- Allow the sale and manufacture of edible products

- Allow for expansion and build-out on existing properties

- Allow transferability of licenses

- Develop a social equity program for the county

- Create a new ordinance over the next 18-24 months, with input from the five operators

Source: San Diego County Board of Supervisors: https://bosagenda.sandiegocounty.gov/cob/cosd/cob/doc?id=0901127e80da8d00.

John Durfy, CEO, commented, "With these recreational licences in place, High Fusion has immediately commenced recreational sales from both of its dispensaries in California. The recreational market is over five times the size of the medical market1 so we will be modifying our dispensaries to accommodate at least a doubling of foot traffic. Further, this approval will allow us to pursue plans to more than double the indoor cultivation area and build out a specialized lab for concentrates manufacturing. We anticipated this potential opportunity during the transaction negotiations and are extremely happy for the expedited timeline."

1 Source: Headset, Marijuana Business Daily, University of California

Issuance of Securities under the OutCo Earnout

In accordance with the terms of the acquisition of the business of OutCo, with the receipt of recreational licenses for both of OutCo's retail facilities within 18 months of closing, OutCo will receive a US$3 million earnout satisfied through the issuance of Multiple Voting Shares ("Earnout"). Based on the terms of the asset acquisition agreement, the Earnout calculation will result in the Company issuing 3,623,243 Multiple Voting Shares.

Other Issuances

The Company will also issue 544,242 Subordinate Voting Shares in settlement of $119,471 in obligations to vendors.

About High Fusion Inc.

High Fusion Inc., (formerly Nutritional High International Inc.), is focused on developing and manufacturing branded products in the cannabis industry with a specific focus on flower, pro-rolls, vapes, edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company operates and controls license in California, Colorado and Oregon.

High Fusion has manufacturing, retail and grow operations in California through its acquisition of the business of OutCo and owns and operates oil extraction and edible manufacturing facilities in Colorado and Oregon. The Company's brand portfolio includes its award winning FLÏ edibles and vape product, along with a number of new brands including Red Octopus and Dubbi Brothers in addition to the OutCo and Thrive brands recently acquired.

Neural Therapeutics Inc. (formerly Psychedelic Science Corp.) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of High Fusion focused on ethnobotanical drug-discovery and development company. Neural Therapeutics is focused on developing products and conducting research on the psychoactive cacti plants with the primary objective to find where the historical use in traditional medicine has proven to be effective and capitalize on the opportunities that can be applied in modern medical and natural health product markets.

