SFL (Paris:FLY), the leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, announces that it has signed three turnkey leases for the Cézanne Saint-Honoré business centre, a 26,000 sq.m. complex comprising two buildings on both sides of a private street lined with restaurants. One of the buildings, historically occupied by Freshfields, is currently undergoing an ambitious redevelopment program involving the renovation of the lobby and office floors, the creation of a 300 sq.m. private terrace as well as environmental performance improvements.

In spring 2022, SFL will welcome listed investment company Wendel Investissement, law firm Lacourte Raquin Tatar, and investment bank Lincoln International, for non-cancellable leases of 9 to 12 years. These highly demanding companies have chosen Cézanne Saint-Honoré for its quality office units of over 1,500 sq.m., its capacity to host the general public (part of the premises taken up by LRT is a public-access area), and its impressive rooftop terrace. The average rent for the three leases is almost €890/sq.m.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.3 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.) and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

SFL Thomas Fareng T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Evidence Grégoire Silly T +33 (0)6 99 10 78 99 gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr