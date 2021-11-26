DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Walls & Futures Specialist Supported Housing development named 'Active Fire Project of the year' at the Security & Fire Excellence Awards 2021

26 November 2021

WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC

("Walls & Futures" or the "Company")

Walls & Futures Specialist Supported Housing development named "Active Fire Project of the year" at the Security & Fire Excellence Awards 2021

Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing investor and developer, are pleased to announce that it's Specialist Supported Housing development in Didcot was named the Active Fire Project of the year at the Security & Fire Excellence Awards 2021.

Joe McTaggart, CEO of Walls & Futures REIT plc commented:

"We're committed to building the future of specialist supported housing and delighted our Didcot development has been recognised for its use the Automist Smartscan Hydra from Plumis.

Fire safety is of great importance to our customers who include Local Authorities, Housing Associations and Charities and we're working with Plumis to integrate the technologies into the design of our new specialist home for individuals with autism."

About Walls & Futures REIT plc

Walls & Futures is an ethical housing developer and investor on a mission to address the unfulfilled demand for Specialist Supported Housing in the UK.

We design, fund and develop Specialist Supported Housing which are let on Full Repairing and insuring (FRI), inflation linked leases to local authorities registered providers and charities. We negotiate our leases directly, and developer our own properties, rather than acquire existing or ready-made investment portfolios which are often bought at a premium.

We have outperformed our benchmark, the MSCI UK residential property index every year since joining in 2018.

Our Ethical Investment Policy can be found on our website: https://reit.wallsandfutures.com/ ethical-investment-policy/

