Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2021) - Aquarius AI Inc. (CSE: AQUA) (FSE: 4G5) has purchased 100 Bitmain Antminer S19 Pro 100 Terahash per second Mining Rigs and further entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Compass Mining Inc. for the supply and hosting of an additional 1,000 Rigs. The initial batch of 100 Rigs, which were purchased for USD$970,030 in cash, are expected to be delivered in February 2022, and are anticipated to be live and generating Bitcoin during Q1 2022, at an expected aggregate of 10 Petahash per second.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which discusses this news and additional information about the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Aquarius" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_ru3kyn2a/Aquarius-AI-acquires-latest-generation-of-Bitmain-S19-Pro-Mining-Rigs

The additional 1,000 Rigs are anticipated to be delivered and operational during Q2 2022, which when fully operational are expected to generate an aggregate of 100 Petahash per second. When all 1,100 Rigs are operational, the company anticipates an overall hashrate of 110 Petahash per second, while utilizing just under 3.5 megawatts of primarily carbon neutral power.

Owen Sagness, Director of Operations, stated: "Compass' commitment to this partnership will bring best in class hosting capacity, management, and ASIC procurement services to bear and allow AQUA to scale the mining operation as quickly and efficiently as possible. Under the initial purchase agreement, AQUA has purchased $1,000,000 worth of next generation ASIC Bitcoin miners for hosting with Compass. Over the next few months, Compass Mining will supply and host a continuous flow of ASIC miners for AQUA in diversified locations. We were keen to get AQUA hashing as soon as possible and were quick to secure an immediate 100 machines for a Q1 2022 go-live despite the well documented squeeze on available power in North America. Beyond that, we feel that 1,000 machines funded through our debt partner is a perfect solution to minimize shareholder dilution while making a statement that AQUA is serious about scaling mining operations quickly. Looking to the future, we are now in discussions to secure our pipeline infrastructure needs to ensure that we can continue our growth plans through 2022 and beyond."

The shares, which listed on the CSE on July 15th, are trading at $0.23. For more information, please visit www.AquariusAI.ca, contact Owen Sagness, Director of Operations, at 604-265-7511 or email investors@AquariusAI.ca

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/105207