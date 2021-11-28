Pierer Mobility: Pierer Mobility AG, leading manufacturer of "powered two-wheelers", announced the acquisition and integration of FELT Bicycles into its division Pierer E-Bikes GmbH. Stefan Pierer, CEO Pierer Mobility AG: "The acquisition of FELT Bicycles fits perfectly with the overall strategy of PIERER E-Bikes - that of becoming a global player in the field of two-wheel mobility, with both electric and non-electric bikes, across all cycling categories. With FELT we are able to expand our bicycle portfolio and also strongly enter the North American market with an established, high-performance brand. The company is also heavily involved in competition, which brings an extra attraction for us." Founded in 1991 in California, USA, FELT Bicycles has an established reputation for producing ...

