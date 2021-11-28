CA Immo: Austrian real estate company CA Immo confirmed its FFO I annual target for 2021 of around Euro 128 mn. In first nine month the revaluation result of Euro 185.2 mn was significantly above the previous year's value (30.9.2020:Euro -21.5 mn). The consolidated net profit of Euro 190.8 mn was substantially higher than the previous year's figure of Euro 88.0 mn. The successful sale of non-strategic assets as part of the strategic capital rotation program is expected to lead to a strong EBITDA-accretive sales result and a corresponding inflow of liquidity. The continuous sales activity of non-strategic assets, combined with weaker letting momentum should generate FFO I for 2022 which, from today's perspective, will be below the target of Euro 140 mn. This development is ...

