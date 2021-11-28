UBM: UBM Development is looking back on three unusually good quarters. In addition to the second-highest EBT, net profit rose by 7.6% year-on-year to nearly Euro 36 mn. Earnings per share also topped the previous year and equalled Euro 3.86 after nine months. The "corona dip" announced at the beginning of 2021 has since been replaced by extremely positive results for the full financial year," commented Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development AG. UBM expects continued profitable growth in the fourth quarter and confirms the guidance for EBT of Euro 55m to Euro 60 mn. In view of the well-filled pipeline and financial manoeuvring room for further investments, UBM is optimistic that the 2022 financial year will top the results for 2021.UBM: weekly performance: -0.24% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...