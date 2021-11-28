S Immo: The listed real estate investment company S Immo AG once again reports strong results as of the end of the third quarter, with net income for the period of Euro 160.5 mn (Q3 2020: Euro 22.3 mn). The result from property valuation improved significantly year-on-year and amounted to Euro 145.3m (Q3 2020: Euro 3.4m). Rental income rose by around 6.3% over the prior-year period and came to Euro 97.3 mn (Q3 2020: Euro 91.5 mn). Higher rental income and the improved gross profit from hotel operations meant that gross profit rose significantly to Euro 81.1 mn (Q3 2020: Euro 71.5 mn). EBITDA came to Euro 61.5 mn (Q3 2020: EUR 57.3m), which represents an increase of 7.3% versus the prior-year period. The goal for 2022 is to achieve further growth. The current focus is on the CEE region, ...

