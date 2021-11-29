Anzeige
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Director Dealing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO, TSX-V:EOG) announces that Gil Holzman, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company, acquired 100,000 common shares in the Company ("Common Shares") on 26 November 2021 at a price of CAD0.266 per share (TSXV) (the "Share Purchase").

Following the Share Purchase, Gil Holzman is beneficially interested in, in aggregate, 8,589,124 Common Shares representing approximately 4.3 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gasc/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 8434 2754

Gil Holzman, CEO

Colin Kinley, COO

Alice Carroll, Head of Marketing and IR

+44(0)781 729 5070 | +1 (416) 318 8272
Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser)+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris

James Bellman
Berenberg (Broker)+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt

Emily Morris

Detlir Elezi
Celicourt (PR)+44 (0) 20 8434 2754

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea

Ollie Mills
Hannam & Partners (Research Advisor)
Neil Passmore+44 (0) 20 7905 8500

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Notes to editors:

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM quoted Oil & Gas exploration and production Company with interests in Guyana and Namibia, where significant oil discoveries have been made.

The Group aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through oil exploration, appraisal and development activities in stable emerging markets, in partnership with major oil companies.

In Guyana, Eco Guyana holds a 15% Working Interest alongside TOQAP Guyana B.V. ("TOQAP") a company jointly owned by TotalEnergies E&P Guyana B.V. (60%) and Qatar Petroleum (40%) and Operator Tullow Oil (60%) in the 1,800 km2 Orinduik Block in the shallow water of the prospective Suriname-Guyana basin. The Orinduik Block is adjacent and updip to ExxonMobil Operated Stabroek Block, on which twenty discoveries have been announced and over 10 billion BOE recoverable resources are estimated. On 28 June 2021, Eco acquired a 6.4% interest, with the option to increase its stake to 10%, in JHI Associates Inc. a private company which holds a 17.5% WI in the 4,800km2 Canje Block. The Canje Block is operated by ExxonMobil and is held by Working Interests partners Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Limited (35%), with TotalEnergies E&P Guyana B.V. (35%), JHI Associates (BVI) Inc. (17.5%) and Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas Inc. (12.5%).

Jethro-1 was the first major oil discovery on Orinduik Block. The Jethro-1 encountered 180.5 feet (55 meters) of net heavy oil pay in excellent Lower Tertiary sandstone reservoirs. Joe-1 was the second discovery on the Orinduik Block and comprised of high quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoir, with a high porosity of Upper Tertiary age. The Joe-1 well encountered 52 feet (16 meters) of continuous thick sandstone.

In Namibia, the Company holds operated interests in four offshore petroleum licences totalling approximately 28,593km2 with over 2.362bboe of prospective P50 resources in the Walvis Basin. These four licences, Cooper, Guy, Sharon, and Tamar are being explored with industry partners with Eco Operating and maintaining an average 60% Working Interest. Eco has been granted a drilling permit on its Cooper Block (Operator).

Eco Atlantic is a 100% shareholder in Solear Ltd., Solear is an independent private clean energy investment company focused on low cost, high yield solar development projects in southern Europe. Solear offers investors exposure to a portfolio of pre-construction opportunities across the renewable energy value chain, from Ready-to-Build to early-stage development.

PDMR Notification Form

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Gil Holzman

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

CEO and Director of the Company

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD.

b)

LEI

213800WPR7ASTDWQUW50

4.

Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Common shares of no par value in the Company

Identification code

CA27887W1005

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Purchase of common shares of no par value in the Company

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)
CAD0.266100,000 common shares (TSXV)

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A (Single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

26 November 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/674964/Eco-Atlantic-Oil-and-Gas-Ltd-Announces-Director-Dealing

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
