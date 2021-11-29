Covestro 0.12% Alasi (HAISPLUS): Verkauft (29.11. 08:45) >> mehr comments zu Covestro: www.boerse-social.com/launch/aktie/covestro Covestro 0.12% Moosbeere (TMAT1): Verkauft mit einem Verlust von gut 15 Prozent. (29.11. 08:44) >> mehr comments zu Covestro: www.boerse-social.com/launch/aktie/covestro Apple 1.05% DanielLimper (TECHARTD): 29.11.2021: 15 ST. Nachkauf (29.11. 08:20) >> mehr comments zu Apple: www.boerse-social.com/launch/aktie/apple_inc Barrick Gold 1.24% FINLERTS (DVHK2104): Dividende! Gutschrift von BARRICK GOLD über 0,07 EUR/stk. Der Betrag wird entsprechend reinvestiert (29.11. 07:52) >> mehr comments zu Barrick Gold: www.boerse-social.com/launch/aktie/barrick_gold_corp Barrick Gold 1.24% MonDividende (MONGOLD): ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de