With their goal of Disrupting Tobacco, Hempacco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green Globe, partners with StickIt, an Israeli cannabinoid and cannabis company, to manufacture a line of cannabinoid sticks as early as January 2022.

Highlights of the GGII - StickIt partnership:

Under the agreement, Hempacco and StickIt Labs will set up a joint factory in the United States. They forecast producing a monthly supply of about 10 million CBD sticks, selling directly to the American and Mexican markets. The factory expects to start its operations by January 2022. Hempacco plans to manufacture different flavors of cannabis sticks for StickIt. StickIt Labs is at the forefront of the global cannabinoid industry with a revolutionary patent-pending product that brings new functional experiences to tobacco, hemp, and other smokables. Hempacco will assist in the research and development of other cannabinoid sticks such as CBG and CBN.

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) -Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") Hempacco, Co. Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of GGII, partners with StickIt Labs to manufacture their line of cannabinoid sticks for smokables, furthering GGII's mission of developing Consumer Packaged Goods and Disrupting Tobacco®.

The Israeli cannabis and cannabinoid company, StickIt, the developer of "Cannabis Sticks," announced a cooperation agreement with Hempacco, a Green Globe International division, a leader in the production of Herb and Hemp cigarettes.

StickIt developed a line of toothpick-sized products inserted into any cigarette to provide the smoker with a functional experience with CBD, CBG, or other cannabinoids. StickIt can be tucked into any smokable including:

Hemp cigarettes

CBD cigarettes

Tobacco cigarettes

Pre-rolls

Herb cigarettes

Spice cigarettes

Cannabis smokables





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/105523_StickItToothpicks.jpeg

Under the agreement, the two companies will build a factory to produce cannabinoid sticks. They intend to make about 10 million sticks every month for the American and Mexican markets. The factory is located in San Diego, California, USA, and is expected to become operational in January 2022.

"This is a significant move for the company, as part of its expansion and growth strategy for overseas markets," said Eli Ben Harush, CEO of StickIt. We recently announced our launch on the Canadian Stock Exchange at a value of $50 Million. We have received huge investment requests, and we are happy to allow our investors to grow with us. We will be at the forefront of the technology of the global cannabis industry," concluded Mr. Eli Ben Harush.

"The cooperation formed with Hempacco, a Green Globe International "GGII" subsidiary, along with other collaborations we have announced with other companies overseas, places us as a leading company in its field in the cannabis industry, said Dr. Asher Holtzer, founder of StickIt. "The current move is expected to strengthen our presence in the US and Mexico markets," concluded Dr. Asher Holtzer.

"I first discovered StickIt at a trade show. Their booth had a long line of enthusiastic people wanting to try StickIt for themselves. I would describe StickIt as a toothpick with CBD," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Green Globe International. "You stick your CBD toothpick into your cigarette, and when you smoke, the toothpick burns, and you add CBD to your body. I took the idea to the Board of Directors, and they all jumped at the possibility to add StickIt to our family of products, concluded Mr. Sandro Piancone.

"With this partnership, GGII will reach tobacco smokers and introduce them to CBD," said Jorge Olson, CMO of Green Globe International, Inc. "StickIt will act as a bridge between tobacco and CBD cigarette smokers by introducing traditional smokers with the benefits of CBD. It will then be easier for that smoker to try our hemp CBD cigarettes, including our brands like The Real Stuff Hemp Smokes," concluded Mr. Jorge Olson.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/105523_GGII_StickIt_ToothpickSmokable.jpeg

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake the obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About StickIt:

StickIt, founded in 2019, has developed a cannabis stick reminiscent of a toothpick, allowing it to insert easily into any cigarette. The stick consists of a source extract of cannabis components, not oil-derived. It burns as fast as the cigarette and saves the cumbersome need to roll.

In early 2021, StickIt signed a distribution agreement to market the product in Spain in partnership with a CBS distribution network, with 5,000 points of sale and 20 trading sites. This agreement joins other existing contracts in England and Switzerland.

About Green Globe International Inc. (GGII):

Green Globe and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture, market, and sell Consumer Goods, including herb and hemp smokables rolling paper. It trades on the OTC under the ticker: GGII

Green Globe and its subsidiaries current projects include:

Herb and Cannabinoid Cigarettes, including CBD Cigarettes

Manufacturing hemp rolling papers called hemp blunts

600 Vending Machines selling and advertising Consumer Goods

Online sales of CBD products

Joint Ventures with large distributors and celebrities

Licensing of filters, paper, and infusion in hemp and other smokables

The Real Stuff brand of hemp smokables

About Hempacco, Co. Inc.

Hempacco Co, Inc. is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco Co., Inc. operational segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper Smokable technology development and licensing The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper

Hempacco uses and licenses these patents:

Infuse any cigarette with flavor, aroma, and functionality Cannabis paper for manufacturing paper, blunts, or cigarettes Spray terpenes on hemp to manufacture hemp cigarettes

