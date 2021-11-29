Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Shore Fire Media’s Twenty-Seven 2022 Grammy Nominations Highlight Breadth of Roster across R&B, Electronic, Global, Roots, Jazz, Comedy, Gospel and More

Bonobo, Jacob Collier, Rhiannon Giddens, Angelique Kidjo and Maverick City Music Earn Multiple Nominations; Single Lock Records Gets Three Nods; PJ Morton Nominated for Fifth Straight Year

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Shore Fire Media, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), congratulates the clients and projects it represented during the past GRAMMY year who collectively earned twenty-seven nominations, reflecting the breadth of the company's roster across R&B, Electronic, Global, Roots, Folk, Jazz, Blues, Gospel, Contemporary Christian, Comedy and other genres.

Maverick City Music earned four nominations this year for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Performance/Song, plus Best Contemporary Christian Music Album and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. Shore Fire client Single Lock Records collectively earned three nominations for their artists in the following categories: Best Traditional Blues Album (Cedric Burnside), Best American Roots Performance (Blind Boys of Alabama + Bela Fleck), and Best Regional Roots Album (Cha Wa). Bonobo, Jacob Collier, Rhiannon Giddens and Angelique Kidjo each added two nominations to their already impressive Grammy histories, and PJ Morton was nominated for a fifth consecutive year, this time for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Additional 2022 nominees include: Sylvan Esso for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album; Patricia Barber for Best Immersive Audio Album; Angelique Kidjo for Best Global Music Album; Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy for Best Global Music Performance; Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi for Best American Roots Song; Valerie June ft. Carla Thomas for Best American Roots Song; Jacob Collier for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals; Esperanza Spalding for Best Jazz Vocal Album; Pat Metheny Best Jazz Instrumental Album; Tasha Cobbs Leonard for Best Gospel Album; Robert Marovich for Best Album Notes (for The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland); Cory Henry for Best Progressive R&B Album; Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King Best Song Written For Visual Media; Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media; and Lavell Crawford for Best Comedy Album.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast Monday, January 31st at 8PM ET on CBS.

For a full list of nominees, look HERE.

