Vancouver, BC, Canada, November 30th 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines, Antibody Drug Conjugates, ADC products, and cancer therapeutics using its proprietary AccumTM platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is its AccumTM technology, which enables precision delivery of proteins of pharmacological interest to target cells and increases the intracellular accumulation to these targeted cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases. With four new patents filed over the last year, Defence is providing increased company IP with its technologies. Defence's research activities conducted over the last year along with future clinical plans to prove validation is ongoing.
Effective Cellular Vaccine Design
The development of protein-based vaccines for infectious diseases (COVID and HPV)
The second vaccine formulation (DTC-IN003) is a transmission-blocking vaccine designed to halt infection as opposed to lowering the pathophysiology of the virus. In this case, the vaccine is delivered intranasally with a special adjuvant (designed for intranasal vaccination). This vaccine not only triggered the production of IgAs at mucosal sites (entry site of the virus), but systemic immunity was also observed and generated antibodies cross-reacted with all tested variants. A GLP challenge study is currently ongoing with final data to be obtained by the end of December 2021.
Another infectious disease vaccine in development at Defence Therapeutics is AccuVAC-PT009 targeting HPV. This vaccine is using a mixture of L1 proteins (derived from different HPV strains) linked to AccumTM and tested for their ability to confer protective antibodies against the HPV virus. The potency of the AccuVAC-PT009 vaccine will be compared to the commercially available Gardasil-9 vaccine in terms of its immunogenicity (prophylactic vaccine). In addition, Defence is working on a second HPV-related vaccine but targeting cervical cancer (AccuVAC-PT0067). The objective of this vaccine is to modify both E6 and E7 proteins to covalently link AccumTM then test the vaccine for its ability to treat pre-established cervical cancer. Results of the pre-clinical studies will be available by early 2022.
The AccuTOX Program
