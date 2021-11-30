Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - Black Tusk Resources (CSE: TUSK) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) has completed drone magnetometer surveys over their PG Highway and MoGold projects. These are two of the company's 5 mineral properties in Quebec that are 100% owned by Black Tusk. The PG Highway and MoGold projects, along with the McKenzie East Gold property, are located to the immediate north of Val d'Or.





The other properties are the Golden Valley gold property, which underwent diamond drilling in 2019, and the Lorrain PGE property south of Lorrainville, Quebec, which the company drilled in May 2021.

Geophysique TMC was contracted to complete the surveys and flew a total of 153 line kilometres utilizing Vision 4K unmanned aerial vehicle technology with a Scintrex Cs-Vl Cesium Vapor magnetometer. The results of the survey create highly detailed geophysical images to assist in geological and structural interpretation of the underlying bedrock. When integrated with historic results of rock sampling and diamond drilling, several exploration targets become apparent.

The MoGold gold project and PG Highway PGE project are comprised of adjoining claims covering 2,400 hectares. Black Tusk's geologic team headed by Mathieu Piché, PhD, OGQ, conducted reconnaissance level geological surveys with associated rock sampling over the two properties. The objective of this first pass over the claim blocks was to sample historically documented mineralized areas as well as prospect for potentially new mineralized zones.

A total of 108 rock samples were obtained and submitted to ALS Laboratory in Val d'Or for analysis, with results expected within one month. The Black Tusk geologic team reports that their reconnaissance included locating historic trenching on the PG Highway property. Rock samples from these trenches contained significant sulphide mineralization, consistent with that described in the historic reports. Historic diamond drilling of this mineralized zone returned up to 9.6 metres of near-massive to massive pyrite and pyrrhotite within basaltic rocks.

The TMC magnetometer survey clearly maps a greater than 600 metre elongate magnetic high that is suspected to be associated with pyrrhotite mineralization. The Black Tusk geologic team also undertook reconnaissance on the MoGold claims, including samples in and around the historic Boily-Bérubé mineral showing. The Boily- Bérubé showing consists of a massive vein of cherty quartz containing fine grains of pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite. The veins trend along the western contact of a quartz porphyry intrusion highly mineralized with very fine-grained pyrite. The team reports that sampled outcrops contain pyrrhotite and pyrite. A variety of magnetic features were returned from the TMC survey, many of which require further follow-up.

The Black Tusk team are investigating and sampling historically reported mineralization for evaluation for multiple elements including base metals, precious metals, and Platinum Group Elements.

The shares are trading at $0.035. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.blacktuskresources.com, contact Richard Penn, President and CEO, at 778-384-8923, or email richard@blacktuskresources.com.

