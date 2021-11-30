Fixed Income: Termination of cash fixed income membership on Lån & Spar Bank A/S

Nasdaq has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash fixed income memberships of Lån & Spar Bank A/S. The membership will expire as of November 30, 2021. Lån & Spar Bank A/S has traded with member ID LAS in the Genium INET Trading System. Member:Lån & Spar Bank A/S Genium INET ID:LAS Last day of trading:Nov 29, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Dennis Modell by mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com or on telephone + 45 91 32 40 05. Nordic Fixed Income Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029933