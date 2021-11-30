Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Breaking News am Dienstag! Rallyetrigger und massiver Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2021 | 11:05
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fixed Income: Termination of cash fixed income membership on Lån & Spar Bank A/S

Nasdaq has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash fixed
income memberships of Lån & Spar Bank A/S. The membership will expire as of
November 30, 2021. 

Lån & Spar Bank A/S has traded with member ID LAS in the Genium INET Trading
System. 

Member:Lån & Spar Bank A/S
Genium INET ID:LAS
Last day of trading:Nov 29, 2021


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Dennis
Modell by mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com or on telephone + 45 91 32 40 05. 

Nordic Fixed Income Nasdaq Stockholm

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029933
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.