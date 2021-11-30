Anzeige
Change in the number of shares and votes in Castellum

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum Aktiebolag ("Castellum") has, as previously announced and through utilisation of the authorisation from the extraordinary general meeting held on 27 August 2021, carried out a new share issue in kind by reason of Castellum's recommended public offer to the shareholders of Kungsleden Aktiebolag (the "Offer"). During November 2021, the shares have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

As share consideration for the shares in Kungsleden Aktiebolag which have been tendered in the Offer, a new issue of shares has been carried out and registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The number of shares and votes in Castellum has therefore increased as follows. Prior to the registration of the newly issued shares, there were in total 277,262,911 shares in Castellum, corresponding to 277,262,911 votes. During November 2021, a share issue in kind of in total 68,469,057 shares was registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

As of 30 November 2021, there are in total 345,731,968 registered shares in Castellum, corresponding to 345,731,968 votes.

This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 30-11-202117:30 CET.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Jakob Mörndal, acting CEO, +46 706-96 82 00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-castellum,c3462998

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3462998/1503628.pdf

Release

© 2021 PR Newswire
