The Power Play by The Market Herald releases new interviews with Bengal Energy, Gitennes, Baseload Energy, Railtown AI Technologies, Ridgeline, Discovery Silver, and Hank Payments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Bengal Energy, Gitennes, Baseload Energy, Railtown AI Technologies, Ridgeline, Discovery Silver, and Hank Payments discussing their latest press releases.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Bengal Energy (TSX:BNG) releases Cuisinier water injection program update

Bengal Energy (BNG) initiated the water injection program at its Cuisinier oil field on November 12, 2021. The water injection rate is 377 barrels of water per day with 4,000 barrels injected thus far. If successful, the program can be expanded fieldwide with the majority of the preparatory costs having already been incurred. Dave Jackson sat down with CEO Chayan Chakrabarty to dig into the details behind the program.

For the full interview with Chayan Chakrabarty and to learn more about Bengal Energy's water injection program, click here.

Gitennes (TSXV:GIT)(OTC PINK:GILXF) finds visible gold on its VG Boulder Property

Gitennes Exploration (GIT) has announced that visible gold was found in two locations on its VG Boulder Property. The programme also located a new showing on the property containing anomalous antimony, arsenic and cobalt. Ken Booth, President of Gitennes Exploration sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the program results.

For the full interview with Ken Booth and to learn more about Gitennes' VG Boulder Property, click here.

Baseload Energy (TSXV:FIND) closes $9.2M private placement

Baselode Energy (FIND) has closed its "bought deal" private placement for aggregate proceeds of $9,200,632.50, including the exercise of the over-allotment option. Baselode Energy Corp is a uranium exploration company focused on discovering high-grade, basement-hosted, near-surface deposits in Canada's Athabasca Basin. Baselode CEO James Sykes sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the placement.

For the full interview with James Sykes and to learn more about Baseload Energy's private placement, click here.

Railtown AI Technologies (CSE:RAIL) announces CSE listing

Railtown AI Technologies (RAIL) will commence trading on the CSE on November 29 under the symbol RAIL. Railtown AI Technologies has completed its prospectus offering for gross proceeds of $2,227,480. Railtown is developing a SAAS-delivered solution for software development teams which will help them detect, analyze and fix errors. Railtown CEO Cory Brandolini and CTO Marwan Haddad sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the listing.

For the full interview with Cory Brandolini and Marwan Haddad and to learn more about Railtown AI Technologies' listing on the CSE, click here.

Ridgeline (TSXV:RDG)(OTCQB:RDGMF) announces Nevada Gold Mines to begin drilling at Swift

Ridgeline (RDG) is reporting that Nevada Gold Mines has mobilized a drill rig to its Swift Project in Nevada. Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture between Barrick Gold (ABX) and Newmont. The JV can earn up to a 75-per-cent interest in Ridgeline's Swift Project subject to work expenditures and other commitments. Caroline Egan spoke with CEO Chad Peters about what the earn-in agreement means to the company.

For the full interview with Chad Peters and to learn more about Ridgeline's earn-in agreement, click here.

Discovery Silver (TSXV:DSV)(OTCQX:DSVSF) announces results from its PEA on the Cordero Silver Project

Discovery Silver (DSV) has released results from its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on its Cordero silver project located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. The PEA demonstrates that Cordero has the potential to be developed into a highly capital efficient mine that offers the combination of margin, size and scalability. Forbes Gemmell, VP Corporate Development sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the assessment.

For the full interview with Forbes Gemmell and to learn more about Discovery Silver's Cordero Silver Project results, click here.

Hank Payments (TSXV:HANK) delivers strong first quarter

Hank Payments (HANK) has filed its financial statements and management discussion and MD&A for the three months ending September 30, 2021. Revenue grew over the same period last year by 25.3 per cent to US$936,866, gross profit grew to 85 per cent, Hank users managing mortgage payments increased by 22 per cent since March 1, 2020 and Hank users managing multiple payments increased by 68 per cent since March 1, 2020. Jeff Guthrie, President and COO of Hank Payments sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results

For the full interview with Jeff Guthrie and to learn more about Hank Payments' first quarter results, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald

Brianna Anthony

brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675376/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-releases-new-interviews-with-Bengal-Energy-Gitennes-Baseload-Energy-Railtown-AI-Technologies-Ridgeline-Discovery-Silver-and-Hank-Payments