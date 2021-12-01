Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) joins the Act4Nature International alliance, on the occasion of the launch of the European Business Nature Summit 2021 (EBNS). As such, the Group is now one of 13 companies to make public its commitments to the preservation of biodiversity.

Groupe SEB has set quantified, ambitious targets which are sequenced into 4 priorities within a short timeframe.

Proactive targets for 2023:

Zero plastic packaging, and thus help reducing the presence of plastics in the oceans.

-20% water consumption per product produced (base year 2016); +90% of our household appliance products will be 10 years repairable; reach a minimum of 50% of recycled materials in our products/packaging.

-40% carbon intensity of our factories (base year 2016); -15% carbon intensity of our products (base year 2016); -10% carbon intensity of the transportation of products (base year 2016).

Support a forest ecosystem restoration project with a label guaranteeing the preservation of biodiversity.

Integrating biodiversity into the strategy

For more than 10 years, Groupe SEB, a recognized player in the circular economy, has acted to reduce its environmental footprint. The Group has also decided to take action in favor of biodiversity based on 4 priorities

Priorities include:

1. Fight against pollution

In its fight against the various forms of pollution, the Group is committed to limiting waste production and eliminating all plastic packaging from its products in order to limit the impact on ecosystems.

• 2022 target: -15% production of waste manufactured in our factories (base year 2019);

• 2025 target: Eliminate the use of phytosanitary products for the maintenance of green spaces at 100% of our sites.

2. Preservation of natural resources

Beyond its Responsible Purchasing Policy, Groupe SEB is committed to a circular economy by reducing the pressure on resources, by integrating more recycled materials, allowing our products to be repairable and integrating the study of the impact on biodiversity from the product design stage:

2025 target: -25% water consumption per product produced (base year 2016).

3. Reduction of carbon emissions

Because the fight for the climate and biodiversity are inseparable, Groupe SEB reaffirms its commitment to contribute to global carbon neutrality by 2050.

• 2030 targets:

- 60% carbon intensity of our factories (base year 2016);

- 40% carbon intensity of our products (base year 2016).

4. Development of projects in favor of biodiversity

Groupe SEB will offset its residual emissions by investing in projects that benefit biodiversity and programs for reforestation or conservation of natural environments;

• 2023 target: At the crossroads of climate and biodiversity issues, access to healthy and sustainable food is another key issue in Groupe SEB's strategy. Since 2016, the Group has joined the Vavilov Conservatory Garden Network to support the Vavilov Institute in Saint Petersburg, the oldest seed bank in the world. It presumably conserves part of the food future of humanity, through plant biodiversity protected against diseases, pests and the effects of climate change. In order to raise awareness, educational workshops on gardening are organized for the employees of the site hosting the garden.

• 2023 target: After the success of our first Vavilov garden in France, Groupe SEB is committed to hosting a second garden, and if possible, at an international site.

Find out more about the Vavilov Initiative:https://www.groupeseb.com/en/biodiversity; https://denatura.org/projet/vavilov/

The need to go further for the preservation of biodiversity

Since the 2000s, Groupe SEB has conducted Life Cycle Assessments (LCA), a recognized eco-design tool which enables an understanding of products' environmental impacts at all stages of their life cycle.

These results have guided policies on the circular economy and climate change and have led to concrete actions to reduce our environmental impacts through product repairability, the use of recycled materials and improved energy efficiency.

Today, 80% Groupe SEB brand product families are covered by Life Cycle Assessments (LCA), providing an excellent overview of environmental impacts and ways to reduce them.

By 2025, the Group has committed to 100% of the new Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of products integrating the biodiversity footprint, which will serve as a baseline to launch improvement actions.

Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman and CEO of Groupe SEB, commented: "For many years, and consistent with its values, Groupe SEB has always ensured that its business is conducted in line with its social and societal commitments. As a corporate citizen, we are convinced of the vital role we have to play for the future of our planet. We have already made concrete commitments in favor of biodiversity and are redoubling our efforts. More than ever, we are engaged in this approach which is a truly collective adventure."

