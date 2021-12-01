Finovate Underlines Commitment to Diversity with 50% Female Speaker Lineup

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / FinovateEurope is pleased to announce its initial speaker lineup that underscores Finovate's commitment to diversity and inclusion. Finovate has long prioritized recruiting speakers with diverse perspectives and lived experiences, and for the first time, a full 50% of the speakers on stage in London will be female.

The experience of living as a woman or a person of color is qualitatively different, and that leads to unique viewpoints and knowledge. When it comes to fintech, understanding a diverse set of perspectives is vital for anyone seeking to identify new opportunities or ensure their existing customer base is well-served. Finovate continuously strives to capture diverse viewpoints from all genders and racial backgrounds to elevate them in the eyes of the bankers, innovators, venture capitalists, and influencers who are driving the future of financial technology innovation.

While FinovateEurope will offer dedicated sessions specifically geared towards women in fintech, expert female speakers will be featured in every session, including discussions on the VC landscape, digital transformation/acceleration, payments, customer experience, wealthtech, and many more (see the full agenda here ). Coming from companies like ING, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Monzo, DNB, Lloyds, Nomura, Handelsbanken, Capital One, Nasdaq, Huawei, TechUK, Balderton Capital and more, these speakers will bring an extremely high level of expertise to the event in addition to their own unique perspectives.

