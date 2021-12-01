A collaboration supported by the EDF Group and based on French complementarity and excellence.

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005681/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Apave, ESI Group (Paris:ESI) and Onet Technologies have formalized, at the WNE (World Nuclear Exhibition) 2021, their collaboration, through the MINS (Make in India Nuclear supply chain Support) alliance, to build a common value proposition in order to respond to the project to create six EPR reactors on the Jaitapur site in western India.

Philippe Maillard, CEO of APAVE Group, Emmanuel Leroy, EVP Product, Innovation Industry Solutions of ESI Group and Alain Gauvin, CEO of ONET Technologies, signed today at WNE 2021, with the participation of Xavier Ursat, Group Senior Executive Vice President, New Nuclear Projects and Engineering, a joint declaration of intent structuring the MINS alliance, thus combining their skills on the outstanding Indian EPR market at the Jaitapur site.

A unique Indian project

In April 2021, EDF submitted a binding technical and commercial offer to NCPIL (Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited India's state-owned nuclear power company) for the construction of six EPR (pressurized water reactor) reactors in India, at the Jaitapur site in the state of Maharashtra, whose capital is Bombay, the country's economic and commercial center. With an installed capacity of 9.6 GW, this plant would be the most powerful in the world. It would produce up to 75 TWh per year and cover the annual consumption of 70 million Indian households, while avoiding the emission of about 80 million tons of CO2 per year.

A unique French alliance based on complementary expertise

Based on more than forty years of experience in the nuclear sector, APAVE, ESI Group and ONET Technologies have combined their skills and know-how: in nuclear engineering for ONET Technologies, in compliance with regulatory and non-regulatory safety and security requirements for APAVE, and in virtual prototyping capabilities for ESI Group, in order to put them at the service of the project.

This combination enables the MINS alliance to offer a complete range of services ("one-stop shop" approach) to Indian manufacturers, constructors, and assemblers, from assistance in the design of systems and equipment to commissioning, including support in manufacturing methods and monitoring, numerical simulations to support component sizing, and quality and regulatory controls.

Xavier Ursat, Group Executive Director in charge of EDF's Engineering and New Nuclear Projects Division, said: "We are delighted that such experienced partners as Apave, ESI Group and Onet Technologies have joined forces to meet the many challenges of this extraordinary project in India. Their complementary nature and unique know-how, combined with their proximity to the field, will prove to be a major asset for our Group in the success of this major project, both in terms of its nature the construction of the most powerful power plant in the world and its duration more than 15 years

About the Apave Group

Apave is an international group with over 150 years of experience in risk management. An independent company with a turnover of €881M in 2019, Apave currently has 12,600 employees, 130 agencies in France, 170 training sites in France and abroad and 18 testing centres. Apave has an international presence in over 45 countries. Nearly 500,000 customers already place their trust in Apave in France and abroad. www.apave.com

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high stakes concerns environmental impact, safety comfort for consumers and workers, adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time, while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive land transportation, aerospace, defense naval, energy and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 20 countries, employs 1200 people around the world and reported 2020 sales of €132.6 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris. www.esi-group.com

About Onet Technologies

Onet Technologies has been in the market for some 40 years and specializes in reactor engineering and maintenance, decommissioning and nuclear waste treatment, as well as operator services for major players in the nuclear sector. Safety and security culture, skills management and operational performance are at the heart of the services delivered by Onet Technologies for each of its clients. The company currently employs nearly 2,900 engineers and technicians and has established a number of long-term international partnerships. www.onet.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005681/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts

Apave

Bénédicte Williatte

+33 6 07 36 10 23

communication.presse@apave.com

ESI Group

Verbatee Jérôme Goaer

+33 6 61 61 79 34

j.goaer@verbatee.com

Onet Technologies

Julie Busson

+33 1 44 18 73 23

juliebusson@little-wing.fr