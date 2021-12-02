News summary:

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that BMC TV deployed its FSP 150 Carrier Ethernet technology to transport coverage of the Paralympic Games from Tokyo to London. The robust, low-power solution empowered BMC TV to cost-effectively provide highly reliable services, enabling hundreds of hours of live broadcasting on high-definition television and online streams. The close support of ADVA's team, together with the ease of use of its FSP 150 device, helped to ensure the success of the project. Fiber optic solutions provider Fibre Technologies also played a key role.

"We're proud to have helped bring high-quality coverage of the Paralympics to a UK audience of over 20 million. By harnessing ADVA's edge Ethernet equipment, we were able to maintain superb network uptime and ensure an exceptional viewer experience," said Tim Horsfield, director, BMC TV. "We were very impressed with how straightforward ADVA's solution was to deploy. It also simplifies operations by using established OAM procedures, while its fanless design and low power consumption help to minimize carbon footprint. What's more, ADVA's team was always on hand to lend their support and expertise."

Using the ADVA FSP 150-XG108 Series of Layer 2 service demarcation and aggregation devices, BMC TV was able to provide highly reliable and cost-effective broadcast services. This allowed Channel 4, one of Britain's biggest television networks, to deliver a rich and immersive viewing experience with every sport at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games covered live and in full. The ADVA FSP 150-XG108 Series enabled BMC TV to efficiently aggregate 1Gbit/s services into 10Gbit/s wavelengths. With its small footprint, redundant power supply and hardware-assisted synchronization, the solution is optimized for cost-sensitive high-bandwidth edge applications.

"The Tokyo Paralympics entertained and inspired millions of viewers. That's why enabling BMC TV to transmit comprehensive coverage of the games was so rewarding for our team. Our technology and support were key to making this project a major success," commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA. "Our solution offers advanced demarcation and aggregation capabilities alongside a rich feature set, including hardware-assisted synchronization and zero-touch provisioning for quick and easy service activation. Once again, our FSP 150 technology has shown itself to be in a class of its own for fast and seamless deployment of cost-sensitive Carrier Ethernet services."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About BMC TV

BMC TV are Media Moving experts. Specialists in IP transport of Broadcast Media over Fibre, Satellite and the Cloud. BMC TV helps broadcasters with connectivity solutions for sports, news and broadcast special events and to deliver this content in multiple formats, to multiple destinations, all around the world. www.bmcuk.tv.

About FTL

Fibre Technologies Ltd (FTL) based in Berkshire, are a highly accredited, multi division, solutions integrator, who specialise in providing the best possible solutions using the latest technology from their chosen partners. They are a financially independent company with a customer base spanning Telco's, ISP's, MSP's, Mod/Government, Education, Industrial and enterprise clients. www.fibre.co.uk.

