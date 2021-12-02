Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSXV: ALLI) (OTC Pink: APHLF) has secured a US$30 million investment from Uranium One Group.

Uranium One Group, (www.uranium1.com) one of an international group of companies, all wholly owned subsidiaries of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation, better known as Rosatom, manages one of the world's largest uranium mining holdings with a diversified portfolio of assets.

It is developing projects in Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Namibia and in South America. Rosatom recently assembled a team of lithium industry experts within Uranium One to focus on constructing one of the world's largest lithium portfolios and to become a very significant provider of battery grade lithium to key international manufacturers.

Alpha Lithium has formed a wholly owned subsidiary, Alpha One Lithium B.V., which will be the sole owner of Alpha Lithium's Tolillar lithium deposit in Argentina. The 27,500-hectare deposit is located in the Argentine province of Salta, neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle", a region rich with hydromineral raw materials with a high concentration of lithium.

Uranium One's wholly owned subsidiary Uranium One Holding N.V. has agreed to invest US$30 million in exchange for a 15% ownership of Alpha One Lithium, with Alpha Lithium holding the balance of 85% and retaining full control of Tolillar, management, and the board and will be responsible for deploying the invested capital. The transaction is limited only to Tolillar and when closed, is expected to leave Alpha Lithium with approximately $45 million in cash, free to focus expansion and development efforts on its nearby Salar del Hombre Muerto, where the company continues to expand its 5,000+ hectare foothold in one of the world's highest quality and longest producing lithium salars.

Following the completion of a bankable Feasibility Study on the project, Uranium One Holding N.V. will have the option to invest an additional US$185 million to acquire another 35% of Tolillar, thereby increasing its ownership to 50%. Should Uranium One exercise its Earn-in Right, the US$185 million will be directed toward the construction of an initial 10,000 tonne per annum LCE commercial production facility. This initial production facility is intended to be the first module of several, allowing production to be expanded if and when it is desired.

If Uranium One were to issue a large capital call associated with a plant expansion in which Alpha Lithium may choose not to participate in, Alpha has an option to sell its equity stake in Alpha One, receiving fair market value plus a premium of 25% for its position as well as having a right of first offer to solicit higher offers.

Brad Nichol, Alpha's President and CEO, stated: "This early-stage asset has attained a truly game-changing breakthrough for our shareholders. This sort of milestone is rarely achieved by a company with less than two years of operations and with a valuation at this level. Exercising the Earn-in Right implies a value at Tolillar of US$529 million, not including any Additional Consideration. Including the maximum Additional Consideration, the implied project value would be US$604 million, which is over CDN$750 million for the Tolillar asset alone. Uranium One has the ability to earn a 50% interest in Tolillar and Alpha will retain a 50% working interest in a salar that is funded up to the point of commercial production. Having gotten to know Mr. Shutov and his team over the past few months, I am truly pleased to be partnering with Uranium One, an internationally recognized, large-scale project developer. I have no doubt they will match our hunger for fast and full development of the Tolillar Salar, in addition to offering large project execution experience and significant downstream contacts in Europe."

Andrey Shutov, President of Uranium One, added: "In alignment with our stated strategy of securing non-uranium mineral resources, Uranium One is very excited to work with the famous Alpha Lithium team to advance the Tolillar Project, located within the renowned Lithium Triangle, the world's most prolific lithium region. This partnership agreement represents a scaled approach to expanding Uranium One's lithium production, while allowing Uranium One and Alpha Lithium to collaborate on the development of Tolillar and implement efficient extraction technologies."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.AlphaLithium.com. Investor Relations is handled by Rob Guzman of Xander Capital Partners, who can be reached at 844-592-5337 or by email at relations@alphalithium.com.

