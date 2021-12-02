Solar Integrated Roof Corp.: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Submits Application to Uplist to OTCQB Venture Market

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today submitted its application for a listing on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB").

The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTC Markets and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. The OTCQB is a trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, and is the premiere marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

"Our application to uplist to the OTCQB marks an important milestone for our Company and will help to build shareholder value along with our strong organic growth from our complementary solar, roofing and EV charging brands," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Joining the OTCQB raises our profile within the investment community, which we expect will help improve liquidity, broaden our shareholder base and position us for a Nasdaq uplisting in the future.

"We believe our recent acquisitions, rapid sales growth and transformation into a national brand will accelerate this goal. In addition, trading on this established public market will help to generate exposure of our Company among institutional investors. We would like to thank all of our shareholders for their ongoing support," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com or join us on Twitter , Facebook or Discord .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ North America

Main: 949-259-4987

SIRC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675458/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-Submits-Application-to-Uplist-to-OTCQB-Venture-Market