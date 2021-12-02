Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
02.12.2021 | 17:29
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of notice 460/21:Change of trading code and short name for Structured Bonds issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V (461/21)

Correction refers to information marked in bold below.

As of December 3, 2021, the following instrument issued by BNP Paribas Issuance
B.V listed on STO Structured Products will change trading code and short name. 

ISIN    Old Trading   New Trading Code  Old Short Name New Short Name  
       Code                                
SE00159485 2439IBRT=BNPP  BNPP_SIF_2439IBRT 2439IBRT=BNPP  BNPP_SIF_2439IBRT
75                                       
SE00160385 2467IBRT=BNPP  BNPP_SIF_2467IBRT 2467IBRT=BNPP  BNPP_SIF_2467IBRT
41                                       
SE00160385 2466IB=BNPP   BNPP_SIF_2466IB  2466IB=BNPP   BNPP_SIF_2466IB 
33                                       
SE00161483 2480AC=BNPP   BNPP_SIF_2480AC  2480AC=BNPP   BNPP_SIF_2480AC 
32                                       
SE00166100 2499ACSWE=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2499ACSW 2499ACSWE=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2499ACSW
75             E                 E        
SE00162754 2490IBRT=BNPP  BNPP_SIF_2490IBRT 2490IBRT=BNPP  BNPP_SIF_2490IBRT
81                                       
SE00167856 2508IBSOCOND=B BNPP_SIF_2508IBSO 2508IBSOCOND=B BNPP_SIF_2508IBSO
87     NPP       COND        NPP       COND       
SE00168287 103CYBERSEC=BN Cybersec_Tracker_ 103CYBERSEC=BN Cybersec_Tracker_
76     PP       SIF        PP       SIF       



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
