Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of notice 460/21:Change of trading code and short name for Structured Bonds issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V (461/21)

Correction refers to information marked in bold below. As of December 3, 2021, the following instrument issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V listed on STO Structured Products will change trading code and short name. ISIN Old Trading New Trading Code Old Short Name New Short Name Code SE00159485 2439IBRT=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2439IBRT 2439IBRT=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2439IBRT 75 SE00160385 2467IBRT=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2467IBRT 2467IBRT=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2467IBRT 41 SE00160385 2466IB=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2466IB 2466IB=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2466IB 33 SE00161483 2480AC=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2480AC 2480AC=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2480AC 32 SE00166100 2499ACSWE=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2499ACSW 2499ACSWE=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2499ACSW 75 E E SE00162754 2490IBRT=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2490IBRT 2490IBRT=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2490IBRT 81 SE00167856 2508IBSOCOND=B BNPP_SIF_2508IBSO 2508IBSOCOND=B BNPP_SIF_2508IBSO 87 NPP COND NPP COND SE00168287 103CYBERSEC=BN Cybersec_Tracker_ 103CYBERSEC=BN Cybersec_Tracker_ 76 PP SIF PP SIF For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB