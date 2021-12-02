Regulatory News:

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Due to current market speculations, Vifor Pharma Group states the following:

Vifor Pharma Group systematically reviews options that can strengthen its market position and/or accelerate the growth of the company both organically and through partnerships and acquisitions. Vifor Pharma is therefore regularly in discussions with other market participants and does not comment on them.

About Vifor Pharma Group

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is a partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care). Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).

For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Nathalie Ponnier

Global Head Corporate Communications

+41 79 957 96 73

media@viforpharma.com



Investor Rations

Julien Vignot

Head of Investor Relations

+41 58 851 66 90

investors@viforpharma.com