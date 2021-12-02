Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following updates regarding its Sale, Purchase and Marketing Agreement with bp and overall project financing.

On May 1, 2021, bp signed a Sale, Purchase and Marketing offtake agreement with ReGen III for the purchase of one hundred percent (100%) of the Company's base oils produced at its proposed 5,600 bpd used motor oil recycling facility in Texas. Section 13.3(b) of this contract required ReGen III to close project financing by December 31, 2021 (the "Financial Closing Date") and section 3.5 required ReGen III to present a written timeline estimating the Texas facility construction schedule within 180 days of the contract execution date.

bp is aware of the considerable progress being made by ReGen III on both the financing and engineering fronts for the Company's proposed Texas recycling facility. Due to the status of the negotiations with several potential funding partners outlined below, their respective due diligence processes and the timeline for completion of the ongoing front-end engineering and design ("FEED") study, bp has agreed to:

extend the Financial Closing Date from December 31, 2021 to June 30, 2022; and amend the delivery date of a written timeline estimating the construction schedule to within one hundred and eighty (180) days from the Financial Closing Date.

FINANCING PROGRESS BEING MADE ACROSS THE ENTIRE CAPITAL STACK

Funding the Company's Texas used motor oil recycling facility will be completed through a combination of debt and equity, with greater emphasis being placed on debt and project level financing.

The Company has now received both a letter of interest and preliminary indicative terms for a project level, US$108 million senior credit facility from Export Development Canada ("EDC"). EDC is agreeable to ReGen III bringing qualified financing partners alongside EDC in a senior secured position, for combined debt of up to US$135 million. Final terms continue to be advanced with EDC and will be crystallized upon completion of the Company's FEED study and EDC's due diligence process. ReGen III is pleased to continue advancing discussions with EDC while alternate institutional groups remain in debt related financing discussions with the Company for our Texas recycling facility.

ReGen III's team spent considerable time identifying, negotiating with and ultimately commencing due diligence processes with a variety of equity-oriented investors interested in funding the Company's Texas recycling facility. As a result of these efforts, we are pleased to announce ReGen III has signed a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with a multi-billion-dollar, green energy infrastructure focused, private equity ("PE") firm. ReGen III has agreed to an equity investment, exclusivity standstill period of up to 60-days, commencing November 29, 2021, to allow the PE firm additional time to complete their ongoing due diligence process and advance to a binding agreement.

"Our team reviewed many potential equity funding proposals and met with numerous investors during the Texas recycling facility funding process. Beyond the goal of meeting our project finance requirements, our team invested considerable effort to finding a financial partner whose leadership team is not only culturally aligned but is also motivated by the goal of reducing CO 2 equivalent emissions in a meaningful way. By signing this LOI, we believe we have found this partner," stated Greg Clarkes, Chairman and CEO of ReGen III. "We look forward to completing the ongoing due diligence process expeditiously and moving to a binding agreement."

ReGen III's executives are optimistic of a positive outcome to the ongoing PE due diligence process and believe partnering with this team and advancing their LOI to a binding agreement are in the best interest of all shareholders. This PE firm has pre-existing commercial relationships with a number of our major partners while also providing a minimally-dilutive financial solution and a healthy financial commitment to future projects.

Whilst there can be no guarantee a funding will be completed with this party, it is anticipated a successful closing will bring considerable financial and advisory resources to bear, not only for our Texas recycling facility but to the balance of ReGen III's global project pipeline over the next two years.

A finders' fee of two percent (2%) cash and two percent (2%) in common shares of ReGen III will become payable to a licensed entity upon successful closing of the proposed equity financing.

