Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of notice 623/21:Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Triboron International AB (627/21)

Correction refers to shortname, marked in bold below. With effect from December 06, 2021, the unit rights in Triboron International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 15, 2021. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: TRIBO UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017132954 Order book ID: 242293 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 06, 2021, the paid subscription units in Triboron International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: TRIBO BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017132962 Order book ID: 242294 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB