Freitag, 03.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Depotchance: Kurz vor "Megaevent" am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf "Strong Buy"
WKN: A2PF7D ISIN: SE0010600429 
Berlin
03.12.21
08:09 Uhr
0,080 Euro
-0,001
-0,62 %
03.12.2021 | 08:41
03.12.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of notice 623/21:Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Triboron International AB (627/21)

Correction refers to shortname, marked in bold below.

With effect from December 06, 2021, the unit rights in Triboron International
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including December 15, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   TRIBO UR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017132954              
Order book ID:  242293                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from December 06, 2021, the paid subscription units in Triboron
International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   TRIBO BTU B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017132962              
Order book ID:  242294                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
