Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FSE: 0K9A), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, is now sharing pre-clinical data demonstrating the potentially disease-modifying effects of Lucid-MS, the company's lead drug candidate for the potential treatment of multiple sclerosis in the animal models of MS.

Based on more than a decade of research, Lucid-MS is a patented neuroprotective new chemical entity that affects protein citrullination and myelin structure, which are associated with the severity of MS lesions. In order to demonstrate the unique potential therapeutic value of Lucid-MS, the company has released a video explaining its pre-clinical results.

As shown in the video, the subject mouse that received Lucid-MS demonstrated an improvement in clinical score when compared with the mouse that received the placebo, and by the end of the study, the subject showed clinical signs similar to those in a healthy mouse.

Dr. Lakshmi P. Kotra, Ph.D, Lucid Psycheceuticals CEO, stated: "Lucid-MS has demonstrated the potential to prevent the degradation and help re-establish myelin which is evidenced by the functional recovery of mice as well as immunohistochemistry in this study, and several other studies in preclinical animal models. This effect holds good promise for further development as a potential treatment for MS, and the biochemical mechanism of Lucid-MS represents a potential industry first in treating MS. We are eager to advance Lucid-MS to the clinic as quickly as we can."

FSD Pharma is also advancing the development of its other drug candidates, including Lucid-PSYCH, a psycho-active molecule targeted to treat Major Depressive Disorder, and FSD-PEA, an anti-inflammatory compound.

