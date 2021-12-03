Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) Retains New York City Law Firm Regev Law, P.C. to Guide EV Business Partnerships

SUMMARY:

Elektros (OTC:ELEK), an emerging solutions provider within the electric vehicle sector, is pleased to announce that the company has retained the services of New York City law firm Regev Law, P.C. Principal Eran Regev, Esq. will be reaching out and negotiating with manufacturers as potential partners for Elektros's self-recharging battery assembly and multi-port charging assembly system, a patent-pending technology.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Moving forward as a developer of electric vehicles and a multi port charging assembly that is patent pending. This will revolutionize the industry, and become a game changing technology within the electric vehicle sector, Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) has retained Regev Law, P,C. to help guide the company's business partnerships.

In particular, Eran Regev, Esq., principal of the New York City law firm, will be reaching out to manufacturers on behalf of Elektros regarding potentially licensing our patent pending technology for the company.

Regev is targeting to contact manufacturers of electric vehicles such as Nio, Tesla, Rivian to potentially offer them an opportunity to license our patent pending technology.

"As the new year approaches, our strategic business activity will be advancing rapidly in all areas of our business, including this multi-port assembly game-changing technology, that is patent pending" said Shlomi Bleier, CEO of Elektros. "That's why we need the expertise of Eran Regev and his team to help us communicate and negotiate maneuver through all the inner workings of other EV companies. To potentially license our multi port charging assembly system. At the same time protecting the patent pending while negotiating for Elektros."

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric vehicle company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience to consumers beginning as early as 2023. The company plans a product unveiling in early 2022.

