A good first December week for our ATX. News came from Verbund, Porr, Warimpex, AT&S, Immofinanz (3), Valneva (2), Frequentis, Porr, UBM, Andritz (2), Austrian Post, UBM, S Immo und Do&Co. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 2,38% to 7.516,85 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 37,51%. Up to now there were 148 days with a positive and 88 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 5,18% away, from the low 37,51%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,4%, the weakest is Friday with -0,18%. These are the best-performers this week: S Immo 10% in front of Porr 8,47% and Semperit 5,18%. And the following stocks performed worst: Frequentis -5,45% in front of Österreichische Post -4,59% and Marinomed Biotech -3,6%. Further highlights ...

