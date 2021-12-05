Verbund: Austrian utility company Verbund has acquired the Illora solar project in Southern Spain from BayWa r.e. The Illora solar park is located in Pinos Puente close to Granada. The park is divided into three photovoltaic blocks with a planned total capacity of 147.6 MWp. Illora will produce approximately 260 GWh of green electricity per year. Construction of the solar park commenced in May 2021, with commissioning planned for the first quarter of 2022. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or any further details of the transaction.Verbund: weekly performance: 3.03% Porr: Porr, one of the largest construction companies in Europe, presents an exceptionally strong third quarter. With a full order backlog of Euro 7.8 bn and an absolute best EBT of Euro 42.5 mn ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...