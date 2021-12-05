Immofinanz: Austrian based real estate company Immofinanz delivered strong results for the first three quarters of 2021. Results of operations increased by 59.5% to Euro 180.4 min. Results from the revaluation of standing investments equalled Euro 54.0 million, compared with Euro -144.8 min in the first three quarters of 2020. Immofinanz generated net profit of Euro 295.7 mn in the first three quarters of 2021 (Q1-3 2020: Euro -98.3 mn). FFO 1, which does not include revaluation results, basically reflected the previous year at Euro 90.7 mn (Q1-3 2020: Euro 93.6 mn). This slight decline is attributable, above all, to an increase in financing costs as a result of the higher financing volume. Dietmar Reindl, COO of Immofinanz. "Based on our very good market position, we are ...

