Frequentis: The UK Future Flight Challenge Consortium consisting of Dronecloud, Frequentis, Sky-Drones, Cranfield University and Skyports successfully completed Project RISE to help unlock the future of drone operations through consolidating UTM services. Field trials were successfully completed at Cranfield Airport in the UK in November 2021, demonstrating a working solution. "RISE is a considerable project showcasing the automated interaction between drone operators and ATC. It provides a technical scenario for future interaction and coordination in the airspaces above UK. To close the value chain between the clients of commercial drone operators and ATC, Frequentis provided the necessary UTM back-end technology (MosaiX SWIM) and the required tower application. The validation ...

