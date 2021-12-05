Valneva: Austrian/French Valneva, a specialty vaccine company, today confirmed that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started a rolling review of VLA2001, its whole-virus inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Valneva remains focused on achieving regulatory approvals of VLA2001 following its positive Phase 3 trial results. The Company continues to make progress with the rolling submission in the UK (MHRA), including verification of the Phase 3 clinical data integrity (required for finalization of the submission), as previously disclosed. Potential regulatory approvals are expected in the first quarter of 2022. Valneva is also providing an update on VLA2001 in the context of the emergence of the Omicron variant. Valneva believes that VLA2001 can make an important ...

