Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Wachgeküsst! Vom „Diesel-Entlein“ zum „Elektro-Schwan“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893113 ISIN: FR0000131906 Ticker-Symbol: RNL 
Tradegate
07.12.21
09:33 Uhr
30,070 Euro
+0,605
+2,05 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENAULT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,03530,04509:34
30,07030,09509:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.12.2021 | 08:41
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bilia AB: Agreements entered into regarding the sale of four facilities for Volvo and Renault in Bergslagen, Sweden

Bilia has today, as part of the agreement with Volvo Cars dated 1 October
2021, entered into an agreement to sell four facilities in Bergslagen in Sweden to Bilkompaniet i Dalarna AB.

The sale refers to the facilities in Avesta, Hedemora, Fagersta and Sala. These facilities conduct sales of new cars, used cars and service for Volvo and Renault.

The sale is expected to take place on 1 February 2022. The transfer is subject to approval by the Swedish competition authority.

Gothenburg, December 7, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe's largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

Attachment

  • Agreements entered into regarding the sale of four facilities for Volvo and Renault in Bergslagen, Sweden (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d560d826-7730-4ad8-93f8-d30b42eac9f9)

RENAULT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.