After receiving the approval of Gabonese authorities, TotalEnergies announces the closing of its agreement to divest to Perenco Oil and Gas Gabon non-strategic assets.

With this transaction, in amount of $350 million before final adjustment, TotalEnergies E&P Gabon (Paris:EC) is divesting its interests in seven mature offshore fields operated by Perenco Oil and Gas Gabon, along with its interests and operatorship in the Cap Lopez oil terminal, to Perenco Oil and Gas Gabon. The divested assets' production stood at 8,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the first three quarters of 2021.

« This transaction is aligned with the company's strategic refocusing launched since 2017. We remain a fully committed oil industry player in Gabon. », commented Henri-Max NDONG NZUE, President of TotalEnergies E&P Gabon.

List of assets included in the transaction Sector Field TotalEnergies E&P Gabon's

interest before the transaction TotalEnergies E&P Gabon's

interest after the transaction Grondin Grondin 65,275% 0% Gonelle Barbier Mandaros Torpille Girelle Pageau Hylia 37,500% Cap Lopez oil terminal 100%

AboutTotalEnergies EP Gabon

TotalEnergies EP Gabon is owned 58.28% by the TotalEnergies SE, 25% by the Gabonese Republic and 16.72% by private sector investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

