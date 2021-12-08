- (PLX AI) - Spar Nord could pay DKK 6.5 billion for Handelsbanken's Danish operations, potentially bidding together with Nykredit, analysts at Nordea said in a research note.
- • The acquisition would be about as EPS-accretive as buying back its own shares for Spar Nord, Nordea said
- • Spar Nord could then sell Handelsbanken's Danish asset management operations to Nykredit, and would also need to raise DKK 3.3 billion in a rights issue: Nordea
- • Nordea has a sell rating on Handelsbanken and a hold rating on Spar Nord
