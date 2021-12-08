Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp., a newly formed special purpose acquisition company established for the purpose of effecting a business combination with a business with significant operations in Europe which has positively benefited from a structural shift caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or has been negatively impacted by a temporary dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic launches book building for up to $287.5 million and admission to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam

Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") is a special purpose acquisition company that was incorporated on 21 April 2021, under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganisation or similar business combination (a "Target") (a "Business Combination") with an operating company with significant operations in Europe which has positively benefited from a structural shift caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or has been negatively impacted by a temporary dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, although it may pursue a Business Combination opportunity in any geography, industry or sector.

The Company is offering up to 25,000,000 unit shares (the "Units") (or up to 28,750,000 Units if the Over-allotment Option (as defined below) is exercised in full) at a price per Unit of $10.00 (the "Offer Price") to certain qualified investors in The Netherlands and other jurisdictions in which such offering is permitted (the "Offering"). The Company expects the gross proceeds of the Offering to amount to up to $250,000,000 (or up to $287,500,000 if the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full). There will be no public offering in any jurisdiction.

Each Unit is exchangeable for one ordinary share in the share capital of the Company with a nominal value of $0.0001 per share (the "Ordinary Shares", and each an "Ordinary Share") and one-half (1/2) of a redeemable warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant" and together the "Warrants", and a holder of one or more Warrant(s), a "Warrant Holder") that shall be allotted on or prior to 14 December 2021 (the "Settlement Date"). Prior to the Offering, there has been no public market for the Units, Ordinary Shares or Warrants.

The Company intends to focus its efforts on seeking and consummating a Business Combination with a company that has an enterprise value of at least $1 billion, although a target entity with a smaller or larger enterprise value may be considered. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business industry or sector and in any geographic region, the Company expects to focus on businesses or companies which have substantial operations in Europe and which have positively benefited from a structural shift caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or have been negatively impacted by a temporary dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company believes the current market dynamics will create an attractive environment to deploy investment capital in this sector.

The Company is sponsored by Brigade SPAC Sponsor II LLC (the "Sponsor Entity"), which is controlled by Brigade Capital GP, LLC, which is an affiliate of Brigade Capital Management LP, together with the group entities that are affiliated with it by way of common control ("Brigade"). M3 Euro SPAC Sponsor I LP ("M3") is the strategic partner to the Sponsor Entity.

Brigade is headquartered in New York and has offices in London and Tokyo. Brigade is a leading global investment adviser that was founded in 2006 and as of 1 November 2021 had $29.8 billion in assets under management. Brigade brings a 14+ year track record of fundamental research driven by a disciplined investment process which has been proven over numerous market cycles.

The Company believes that the experience, capabilities, relationships and track record of its directors, Brigade and M3 will help it identify compelling targets, making the Company an attractive partner for potential target businesses, enhancing the Company's ability to complete a successful Business Combination and, thereafter, improving the performance of the post-Business Combination company in order to create value for investors.

The Company has a highly experienced group of directors comprising: (i) Vijay Rajguru, an executive director of the Company, chairperson of the board of directors and member of the audit committee. Mr Rajguru previously held a wide range of leadership position, in particular Mr Rajguru was previously Global CIO of Alcentra Ltd/ LLC and Chairman and CEO of Alcentra's listed Business Development Company; (ii) Rosalia Portela, an executive director of the Company. Ms. Portela is currently chairman of the board of Mémora in Spain and Portugal and a member of the board of Continental Bakeries, a bakery group based in The Netherlands; (iii) Steven P. Vincent, a non-executive director of the Company. Mr. Vincent is Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer of Brigade; (iv) Carlos Sagasta, a non-executive director of the Company. Mr. Sagasta is currently CFO of Cyxtera, a premier global data centre provider and a partner at Pontevedra Partners. Prior to Cyxtera, Mr. Sagasta was CFO of Diversey Inc from 2018 to 2019 and worked at CompuCom Systems as CFO from 2015 to 2018; (v) Stephan Walz, a non-executive director of the Company and chief executive officer of Passauer Pharma; and (vi) Brenda Rennick, a non-executive director of the Company and chairperson of the audit committee. Ms. Rennick is currently the finance director of Mannok, a player in the Irish and UK markets for cement and heavy-sided building and insulation products and packaging.

Brigade Capital UK LLP (the "Financial Adviser") will further (a) assist the Company in identifying suitable business combination targets, (b) advise the Company as to the strategy, tactics, timing, economics and structure of the potential Business Combination; and (c) provide such other financial advisory services as are customary for similar transactions and as may be mutually agreed upon by the Company and the Financial Adviser. The Financial Adviser may subcontract or delegate services in whole or in part to other entities within the Financial Adviser's group, to M3 and to their respective affiliates, provided that the Financial Adviser shall remain liable for the acts of any subcontractors or delegates (including M3)

The following key individuals will advise the Company, pursuant to the arrangements described above:

Thomas O'Shea is the Head of European Investments in the Brigade London office, a member of the Investment Committee and a Partner of Brigade. Prior to joining Brigade in 2017, Mr. O'Shea was a Partner at Castle Hill Asset Management in the U.S. since 2010. In that capacity, Mr. O'Shea was responsible for covering the industrial, healthcare, and gaming, lodging, and leisure sectors, as well as making event-driven investments across the capital structure in various industries. Additionally, Mr. O'Shea was a Partner and Portfolio Manager at GoldenTree Asset Management from 2000 to 2009, where he helped to found the firm's European business and became the head of the European office. Prior to that, Mr. O'Shea spent five years in GoldenTree's U.S. office, covering the industrial, chemical, aerospace and defence, and healthcare industries. Prior to that Mr. O'Shea was an equity analyst at Value Line, Inc. covering the healthcare, leisure, aerospace and defence sectors.

Mohsin Y. Meghji serves as the Managing Partner of M3 Partners, LP (" M3 Partners ") and is a recognized turnaround professional with a track record of building value across a wide range of sectors, including power, energy and industrials. M3 Partners is a merchant banking, investment and restructuring advisory firm founded by Mr. Meghji which provides operational, strategic and financial advisory solutions to support complex businesses at inflection points in their growth trajectory. Mr. Meghji has more than 30 years of advisory and management experience in building value in companies that are facing financial, operational or strategic inflection points and transitions. He has accomplished this through both operating management and financial advisory roles, often in partnership with some of the world's leading financial institutions, private equity firms and hedge fund investors.

Matt Perkal is a Senior Director and Portfolio Manager of Private Credit and Restructuring and a Partner of Brigade. In his previous role as a Senior Analyst, Mr. Perkal covered the gaming, retail and restaurant sectors. Prior to joining Brigade in 2010, Mr. Perkal worked at Deutsche Bank as an Analyst in the Leveraged Finance Group. In that capacity, Mr. Perkal also spent time on the Leveraged Debt Capital Markets Desk, selling both bank and bond deals. Mr. Perkal received a BS in Economics with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

Kallie Steffes is a Senior Director of Private Credit Strategies at Brigade. Prior to joining Brigade in 2021, Ms. Steffes was a founding partner of Chalk Point Capital LP where she focused on private special situation investments across a wide variety of industries. Prior to starting Chalk Point, Ms. Steffes was a Principal on the investment team at MHR Fund Management LLC, a $5 billion private equity firm that invests in undervalued middle market companies and assets. Ms. Steffes started her career as an Investment Banking Analyst at Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank, after which she spent three years as an Analyst at Owl Creek Asset Management LP, a multi-billion-dollar, value-oriented hedge fund in New York City.

The Sponsor Entity is initially committing additional funds to the Company through the subscription for up to 10,850,000 Warrants (or up to 11,600,000 Warrants if the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full) (the "Sponsor Warrants") in a private placement that will close one business day prior to the Settlement Date, at a price of $1.00 per Sponsor Warrant. As part of those arrangements, the Sponsor Entity has agreed to subscribe for up to 5,000,000 additional Sponsor Warrants (or up to 5,750,000 Sponsor Warrants if the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full) in order to provide an additional $0.20 per Ordinary Share in case of redemptions of Ordinary Shares in the context of a Business Combination or liquidation of the Company after the expiry of the deadline for the Business Combination (the "Escrow Overfunding"). The Sponsor Warrants will have substantially the same terms as the Warrants, including that each Sponsor Warrant entitles an eligible holder to subscribe for one Ordinary Share at $11.50 during the exercise period described in the Prospectus, except that so long as the Sponsor Warrants are held by the Sponsor or certain permitted transferees, they are non-redeemable, except as permitted by the Prospectus, and exercisable on a cashless basis. The Ordinary Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Sponsor Warrants will not be transferable, assignable, convertible or saleable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to the limited exceptions in the Prospectus.

In addition, the Sponsor Entity was issued 7,187,500 Sponsor Shares at their nominal value of $0.0001 (each a "Sponsor Share"). The Sponsor Shares are not part of the Offering and will not be admitted to listing or trading on any trading platform. All Sponsor Shares will be converted into Ordinary Shares on a one-for-one basis upon the completion of the Business Combination, subject to adjustment for share sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and lock-up arrangements. If the number of Units issued in the Offering is less than 25,000,000 Units or if the Over-allotment Option is not exercised in full, a number of the Sponsor Shares held by the Sponsor Entity will be subject to forfeiture in order to ensure that the total number of Sponsor Shares will always represent 20% of the total aggregate number of Ordinary Shares and Sponsor Shares in issue immediately following the Offering.

The Company has granted Cantor Aurel, a division of Aurel BGC SAS, in its capacity as stabilizing manager, or any of its agents, an option (the "Over-allotment Option"), exercisable within 30 calendar days after the First Listing and Trading Date (or, if such date is not a Trading Day, the Trading Day preceding such date), pursuant to which the Stabilising Manager may require the Company to deliver up to 3,750,000 Units (the "Over-allotment Units") at the Offer Price, comprising up to 15% of the aggregate number of Units sold in the Offering (excluding the Over-allotment Units), to cover over-allotments, if any, in connection with the Offering or to facilitate stabilisation transactions, if any.

PROPOSED TRANASCTION STRUCTURE

Unit and Warrant Structure

Each Unit comprises one Ordinary Share and one-half (1/2) of one Warrant.

Each whole Warrant entitles the Warrant Holder to purchase one Ordinary Share at a price of $11.50 per Ordinary Share, subject to adjustments as set out in the Warrant terms and conditions, at any time commencing on 30 days following the date of completion of a Business Combination.

Once the Warrants become exercisable (and prior to their expiration), the Company may redeem not less than all issued and outstanding Warrants at a price of $0.0001 per Warrant upon not less than 30 days' prior written notice of redemption (" Redemption Notice "), if the closing price of the Ordinary Shares for any 20 Trading Days (a day on which Euronext Amsterdam N.V. is open for trading, a " Trading Day ") within a 30-day trading period ending on the third Trading Day prior to the date on which the Company publishes the Redemption Notice (the " Reference Value ") equals or exceeds $18.00 per Ordinary Share (subject to adjustments to the number of Ordinary Shares issuable upon exercise or to the exercise price of a Warrant of $11.50). In addition, the Company may redeem not less than all issued and outstanding Warrants at a price of $0.0001 per Warrant upon not less than 30 calendar days' prior to Redemption Notice, if the Reference Value equals or exceeds $10.00 per Ordinary Share but is less than $18.00 per Ordinary Share, subject to certain adjustments. Warrant Holders may exercise their Warrants after such Redemption Notice is given until the scheduled redemption date which shall be set by the Company's board of directors and Warrant Holders may elect to exercise their Warrants on a cashless basis.

The Company has applied for admission of all of the Units, the Ordinary Shares and the Warrants to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam, the regulated market operated by Euronext Amsterdam N.V ("Euronext Amsterdam"). The Units are expected to be listed and traded on Euronext Amsterdam N.V. from 10 December 2021 (the "First Listing and Trading Date") on an "as-if-and-when-issued/delivered" basis under ISIN KYG137071158 and symbol BACEU. The Ordinary Shares and Warrants are also expected to be listed from the First Listing and Trading Date but can be traded separately on Euronext Amsterdam N.V. only from the 37th calendar day after the First Listing and Trading Date (or, if such date is not a Trading Day, the following Trading Day) under ISIN KYG137071075 and symbol BACE for the Ordinary Shares and ISIN KYG137071232 and symbol BACEW for the Warrants.

No fractional Warrants will be issued and only whole Warrants will trade on Euronext Amsterdam. Accordingly, unless an investor purchases at least two Units, it will not be able to receive, trade or exercise a whole Warrant.

Cantor-Aurel, a division of Aurel BGC SAS ("Cantor-Aurel") and Cantor Fitzgerald Europe will be acting as Joint Global Coordinators. Cantor Aurel will be acting as Sole Bookrunner and as Stabilising Manager in connection with the Offering.

The Offering is not underwritten.

Business Combination

An amount equal to the gross proceeds of the Offering plus the proceeds from the Escrow Overfunding will be deposited in a designated escrow account (the "Escrow Account").

The Company will have 18 months from the Settlement Date to complete a Business Combination (the "Business Combination Deadline").

If the Company intends to complete a Business Combination, it will convene a general meeting and propose the Business Combination for consideration and approval by Shareholders (the "Business Combination EGM").

The resolution to effect a Business Combination shall require the prior approval by a majority of at least (i) 50% 1 of the votes cast at the Business Combination EGM or (ii) in the event that the Business Combination is structured as a merger, at least a 2/3 majority of the votes cast, and is subject to Sponsor Entity consent.

If the Company does not complete a Business Combination prior to the Business Combination Deadline, it will cease operations save for the purposes of winding up, redeem the Units and Ordinary Shares and commence liquidation.

Founder Private Placement

The Sponsor Entity is committing additional funds to the Company through the subscription for up to 10,850,000 Warrants (or up to 11,600,000 Warrants if the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full) in a private placement that will close one business day prior to the Settlement Date, at a price of $1.00 per Sponsor Warrant, the proceeds of which will be used as follows (assuming a maximum Offering size of 25,000,000 Units and the exercise of the Over-allotment Option in full: (i) $2,500,000 from the subscription for 2,500,000 Sponsor Warrants to cover the initial placing commission of Cantor-Aurel payable at the closing of the Offering and (ii) $3,350,000 from the subscription for 3,350,000 Sponsor Warrants to cover the costs relating to (a) the Offering and Admission and (b) the search for a company or business for a Business Combination and other running costs.

In addition to the Costs Cover, the Sponsor Entity has agreed to deposit up to $5,000,000 (or up to $5,750,000 if the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full) into the Escrow Account in connection with the Offering through the subscription for up to 5,000,000 Sponsor Warrants (or up to 5,750,000 Sponsor Warrants if the Over-allotment option is exercised in full) in order to provide an additional $0.20 per Ordinary Share in case of redemptions of Ordinary Shares in the context of a Business Combination or a liquidation of the Company after expiry of the Business Combination Deadline.

The Sponsor Shares automatically convert into Ordinary Shares upon consummation of the Business Combination on a one-for-one basis (subject to adjustment pursuant to certain anti-dilution rights) representing 20% of the total aggregate number of Ordinary Shares and Sponsor Shares in issuance upon completion of the Offering.

All Sponsor Shares that are issued and outstanding on the tenth anniversary of the Business Combination will be forfeited for no consideration.

